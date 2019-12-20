Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) & InMode (OTCMKTS:INMD) Head to Head Survey

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reshape Lifesciences and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reshape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% InMode 30.33% 50.50% 36.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Reshape Lifesciences and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reshape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

InMode has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.84%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Reshape Lifesciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reshape Lifesciences and InMode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reshape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.15 -$81.15 million N/A N/A InMode $100.16 million 13.25 $22.37 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Reshape Lifesciences.

Summary

InMode beats Reshape Lifesciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; and ReShape Balloon system that uses balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to enable people lose weight. Its product portfolio also comprises ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

