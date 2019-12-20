Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) has trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Residential Secure Income earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Residential Secure Income stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 94.60 ($1.24). The stock had a trading volume of 299,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,806. Residential Secure Income has a twelve month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $164.52 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

