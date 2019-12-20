Reviewing Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 14.20% 5.37% 3.62% Ready Capital 26.39% 8.19% 1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ready Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Ready Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.84 $206.09 million $1.72 9.37 Ready Capital $317.42 million 2.20 $59.26 million $1.76 8.80

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apple Hospitality REIT and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ready Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Ready Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.