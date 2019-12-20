Reviewing Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) & SINGAPORE TELEC/S (NASDAQ:SGAPY)

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications 2 3 1 0 1.83

Frontier Communications has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 156.94%. Given Frontier Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications is more favorable than SINGAPORE TELEC/S.

Profitability

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE TELEC/S 17.83% 9.58% 5.87% Frontier Communications -72.00% -5.15% 0.30%

Risk & Volatility

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.79 billion 3.12 $2.28 billion N/A N/A Frontier Communications $8.61 billion 0.01 -$643.00 million ($1.34) -0.47

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats Frontier Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINGAPORE TELEC/S

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.5 million customers and 3.7 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

