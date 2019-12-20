Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:RTNTF remained flat at $$69.35 on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

