Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $3.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RIOT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 27,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 145.87% and a negative net margin of 379.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

