RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RMR Group by 333.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 223.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1,161.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $45.31 on Friday. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

