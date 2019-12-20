Robotina Reaches Market Cap of $13.91 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Robotina has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Robotina has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $122,249.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

