ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Hits $2.76 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $597,540.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.77 or 0.06826680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,069,621 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

