Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,250 ($29.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,236.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,372.79. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

