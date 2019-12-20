RPICoin Market Capitalization Tops $31,351.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One RPICoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RPICoin has a market cap of $31,351.00 and $15.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00065547 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 909,108,491 coins and its circulating supply is 869,096,555 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.