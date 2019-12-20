Rubies (RBIES) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Rubies has a market cap of $24,013.00 and approximately $214.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007685 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001639 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000512 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

