Rupaya Market Cap Reaches $13,143.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Rupaya has a total market cap of $13,143.00 and $5.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupaya has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,590.18 or 1.88531838 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025514 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,027,082 coins and its circulating supply is 60,841,118 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.