Rupee Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $96,332.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,050,850 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.