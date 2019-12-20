Ryo Currency Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $334,590.00 and $946.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.01785509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02610794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00556971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00646996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056687 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,531,521 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,208 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.