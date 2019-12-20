Safe Haven 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,140.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $9,140.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.99 or 0.02648920 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

