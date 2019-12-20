Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $94,328.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00006512 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. In the last week, Safe has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00062371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00610416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00239424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004840 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086907 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

