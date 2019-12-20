SafeCoin Market Cap Reaches $760,854.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $760,854.00 and $54.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00060163 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00602946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00248987 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004899 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086901 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005440 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

