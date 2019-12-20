SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0774

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $316,227.00 and $228,323.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00797921 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,084,563 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.