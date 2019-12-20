Safex Token Market Cap Hits $7.34 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $1,329.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000975 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00077359 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,641,289,609 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.