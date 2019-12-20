SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $203.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $154.09. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $599,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,458,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

