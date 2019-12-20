Sai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Sai token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sai Token Profile

Sai is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

