Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €80.00 ($93.02) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.19 ($107.20).

SAN opened at €91.30 ($106.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.65. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

