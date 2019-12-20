Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Santander downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 16.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 50.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

