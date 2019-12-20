Scala (XLA) One Day Volume Hits $74.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Scala has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Scala has a market cap of $142,208.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.01228367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

