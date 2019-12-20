Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $11.75 on Friday. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of Scully Royalty worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

