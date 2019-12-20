SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Cut to Hold at HSBC

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 869 ($11.43) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 840 ($11.05). HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 881 ($11.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 900.60 ($11.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 862.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 788.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

