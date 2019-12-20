Semux (SEM) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Semux has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $795,196.00 and approximately $5,192.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021739 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007452 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001155 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000168 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,533,271 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

