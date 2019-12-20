Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cross Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $756,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 116.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 58,947 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

