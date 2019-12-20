Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $136,804.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008977 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, GDAC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.