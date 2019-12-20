Sentinel (SENT) Market Cap Tops $2.34 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $34,436.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

