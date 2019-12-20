Sharpay Market Capitalization Tops $119,507.00 (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Sharpay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sharpay has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Sharpay has a market cap of $119,507.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sharpay

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,031,302,597 tokens. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay. Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sharpay

Sharpay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

