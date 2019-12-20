SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $221,955.00 and $68.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,217.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01784880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.16 or 0.02620561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00557711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00653336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00055934 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013958 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

