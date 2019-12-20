Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $258.96 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Shiloh Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 2,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $86.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

