ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0044 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.15 million and $8.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ShipChain

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

