Shotspotter’s (SSTI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shotspotter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

SSTI opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $283.19 million, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 24.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shotspotter by 334.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Shotspotter in the third quarter worth $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.