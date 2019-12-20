SIBCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,150.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $681,726.00 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.01784066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02617392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00558027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00654897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056588 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,074,080 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

