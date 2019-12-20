Silverway (SLV) Price Reaches $0.62

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Silverway token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 83.9% higher against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $61.94 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02617392 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00547314 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

