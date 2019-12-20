Single Collateral DAI Hits Market Cap of $44.11 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $44.11 million and approximately $706,345.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.06704066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 44,187,798 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

