SingularDTV Price Hits $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, ChaoEX and Braziliex. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $66,193.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.01218108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Braziliex, Ethfinex, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

