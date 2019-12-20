SIX (SIX) Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One SIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Coinsuper and Liquid. During the last week, SIX has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $283,970.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork. The official website for SIX is six.network. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

