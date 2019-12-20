Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €113.00 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €113.00 ($131.40) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.83 ($123.06).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €88.70 ($103.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. Sixt has a 12-month low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 12-month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.03.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.