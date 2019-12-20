Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.47 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $45,810.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00006101 BTC on major exchanges including Iquant, Cryptopia, Binance and C2CX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.