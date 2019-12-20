Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Smart Global to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. 67,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $867.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Smart Global in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Smart Global by 41.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smart Global by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

