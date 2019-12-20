Smartshare (SSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $156,677.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $18.94. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $907,804.00 and approximately $156,677.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

