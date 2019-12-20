Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial set a $37.50 price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

