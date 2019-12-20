Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.57.

SNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$30.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -5.48. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$15.47 and a twelve month high of C$48.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.75.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently -9.10%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

