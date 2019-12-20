Snovian.Space 24 Hour Volume Hits $857.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $350,936.00 and $857.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.06882569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 390,126,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,938,242 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.