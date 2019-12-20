SnowGem (XSG) Price Down 27.1% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $216,521.00 and approximately $40,643.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01786899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.02617674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00556946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00647673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056423 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013997 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,719,980 coins and its circulating supply is 20,642,888 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

