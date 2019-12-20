SolarCoin (SLR) Market Cap Reaches $806,851.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $806,851.00 and $144.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00558027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,883,873 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,226 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

